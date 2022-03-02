Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale with £4bn asking price – The Telegraph

Roman Abramovich has put Chelsea up for sale and has set his asking price at £4 billion, The Telegraph reports.

Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, distanced himself from the club over the weekend by handing over his ‘stewardship and care’ to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation.

He has rejected multiple offers to sell Chelsea in the past.

The report claims that Abramovich, who bought Chelsea for £140 million nearly 19 years ago, is expected to receive offers in the region of £2bn.

On Tuesday evening, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claimed that he, along with three others, had received a proposal to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

“Abramovich is one of Putin’s closest advisers and friends. Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a state of panic,” the 85-year-old, who is worth an estimated $5.8bn, told Swiss newspaper Blick.

“Abramovich is trying to sell all his properties in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich,” he said.

‘I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners, but I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can say for sure is that I’m definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then it would be with a consortium consisting of six or seven investors,” Wyss added.