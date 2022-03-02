Chelsea: Roman Abramovich says he plans to sell club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he is planning to sell the club.

In a statement on the Premier League club’s website, businessman Abramovich said it was an “incredibly difficult decision to make”, which “pains” him.

It follows days of speculation that the club would go up for sale.

Billionaire Hansjorg Wyss had told Swiss newspaper Blick that Abramovich wanted “to get rid of Chelsea quickly” after the threat of sanctions was raised in Parliament.

Abramovich said in a statement he will not ask for any loans to be repaid, appearing to allude to a $2 billion loan he lent the club over his ownership.