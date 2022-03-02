Armenia lifts indoor mask mandate

Armenia has lifted the indoor mask mandate. The Ministry of Health is easing the restrictions given the Armenia has lifted the indoor mask mandate given the declining number of Covid cases.

The requirement will still be in place for medical personnel. The Ministry still recommends the wearing of masks in enclosed spaces.

The change comes into force the day after official publication.

A total of 11,775 cases of the disease were registered during the last 14 days, which means a 69% decline compared to the same period last year (37,459 cases). The share of positive test results in the last 14 days was 18.1% (down from 37.9% last year).

The Ministry says its decisions on the restrictions are based on the current epidemiological situation, and can be reviewed.