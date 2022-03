Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of March 1, 2008 events. The leader laid a wreath at the statue of Alexander Myasnikyan.

Ten people were killed as people clashed with police during the rally that followed the presidential elections of 2008.