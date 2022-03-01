FlyOne Armenia launches direct flights between Yerevan and Moscow

On March 1st, FlyOne Armenia launched direct flights on Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan route. The flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Vnukovo International airport twice a week, on Monday and Friday with a convenient schedule at an affordable price for everyone.

The launch of regular direct flights took place at the Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport. Head of the Advisory Board of FlyOne Armenia Aram Ananyan cut the symbolic ribbon and stressed: “Today we mark the launch of regular flights to Moscow. This occasion is essential for us, and the company is planning to extend the frequencies and quantities of the flights.”

Commenting on the launching of flights to Moscow, General Director of the company Mircea Maleca noted: “The launch of regular, direct flights to the Russian Federation has a special value and importance for the passengers of FlyOne Armenia. Now we can guarantee, that all our passengers are able to visit their relatives, friends, travel or make business trips to Moscow and Yerevan.”

Tickets and additional services can be purchased from the website www.flyone.am or through the mobile application, available in the Google App or App Store, also all partner agencies.