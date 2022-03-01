Armenian FM discusses issue of POWs with UN Human Rights Commissioner

On the sidelines of the 49th High-Level Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michel Bachelet.

The sides highly commended Armenia’s close cooperation with the UN, particularly with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Ararat Mirzoyan noted that this year is symbolic; it marks the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s accession to the UN. In this regard, the Foreign Minister stressed that Armenia has established itself as a responsible and reliable partner of the international community and has consistently contributed to the promotion of multilateralism and the protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the world.



Presenting the situation resulting from the 44-day war unleashed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against Artsakh, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of unhindered involvement of international organizations for the full settlement of humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the implementation of humanitarian missions by the UN High Commissioner.

Touching upon the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and its people, Minister Mirzoyan underlined that it was accompanied by gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, documented in detail and presented to international law enforcement organizations.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that Armenian prisoners of war and civilians are still being illegally detained in Azerbaijan, and official Baku refuses to release and return them, grossly violating international law. Attention was also drawn to the pre-planned acts of vandalism and destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories fallen under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces as a result of the war against Nagorno-Karabakh.

The sides also exchanged views in detail on the ongoing reforms in Armenia and the achievements made with its framework, particularly in the spheres of strengthening of democracy, promotion of human rights and the rule of law, as well as the judiciary system, and the fight against corruption. The interlocutors highly appreciated the coordinated interaction with international structures in this process.

The UN Commissioner for Human Rights stressed the importance of Armenia’s leadership in the promoting the agenda of prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity.