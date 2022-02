Russia bans flights from 36 countries

Russia has restricted flights to airlines from 36 countries in retaliation to the ban imposed on Russian flights.

Russia has banned flights to airlines from the following countries:

EU member states: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France , Croatia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia

Other countries: Albania, Anguilla, Britain, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar, Jersey, Canada, Norway.