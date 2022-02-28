Armenian Foreign Minister meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees

On February 28, within the framework of the High-level session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The interlocutors commended the dialogue established between Armenia and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Minister Mirzoyan noted that as a country directly affected by enforced displacement, Armenia has always supported the efforts of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees towards protecting the rights of victims of enforced displacement.

The humanitarian issues created in Nagorno-Karabakh after the 44-day war were touched upon. Minister Mirzoyan drew his colleague’s attention to the need for the creation of conditions for the repatriation, security and protection of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh who were forcibly displaced from their residences due to the Azerbaijani aggression.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan particularly stressed the importance of implementing humanitarian missions by international organisations in Artsakh, including the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, considering unacceptable the politicisation of this issue by Azerbaijan and the creation of artificial obstacles.