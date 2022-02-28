Armenians rally in Vancouver, raise awareness about Sumgait pogroms

Members of the Armenian Youth Federation of Canada held a vigil in front of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Vancouver headquarters demanding justice for Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian pogroms in Sumgait, and raising their voices in support of freedom and security for the independent Republic of Artsakh, Horizin Weekly reports.

From 1988 to 1990, the Armenian population in Soviet Azerbaijan was the target of racially motivated pogroms in the cities of Sumgait (February 27-29, 1988), Kirovabad (November 21-27, 1988), Baku (January 13-19, 1990).