‘Let the weapons fall silent’ – Pope Francis calls for end to conflict in Ukraine

Pope Francis has called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking to an audience in St Peter’s Square, he said: “Let the weapons fall silent. God is with those who seek peace, not those resorting to violence.”

He has also called for humanitarian corridors to help refugees out of Ukraine.

And he condemned those who “trust in the diabolic and perverse logic of weapons”.