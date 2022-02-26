Zelensky says Erdogan and Aliyev have offered to organize talks with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have offered to organize negotiations with the Russian Federation.

“Ilham Aliyev and President Erdogan offered to organize negotiations with Russia. This can only be welcomed,” he said in a video message to the Ukrainians, which he published on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky said that Aliyev promised to help his country with oil products.

Aliyev said on his Twitter that Zelensky thanked him during the conversation for his efforts to cease the fire and for sending humanitarian aid and medicines to Ukraine. The President of Azerbaijan also noted that the conversation took place on the initiative of the Ukrainian side.