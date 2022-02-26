Armenian ready to accept compatriots, other refugees from Ukraine – MFA

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia who intend to return to Armenia from Ukraine, crossing the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, will not need to obtain a visa in advance, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ informs.



Other options for evacuating the Armenians from Ukraine are also being considered, the Ministry said.

At the same time, the Ministry informs that the Republic of Armenia is ready to accept compatriots, their family members, as well as other refugees from Ukraine.



The Armenian Embassy in Kyiv, the Armenian Consulate General in Odessa, as well as the Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don, Russia continue to work normally.



Below are the contact numbers:



Embassy in Kyiv

+380442349005

+380671090506

+380689602524

+380685000782



Consulate General in Odessa

+380487039176

+380487039178



Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don

+79614084423