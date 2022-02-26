PoliticsTop

Armenian ready to accept compatriots, other refugees from Ukraine – MFA

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 26, 2022, 20:47
Less than a minute

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia who intend to return to Armenia from Ukraine, crossing the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, will not need to obtain a visa in advance, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ informs.

Other options for evacuating the Armenians from Ukraine are also being considered, the Ministry said.

At the same time, the Ministry informs that the Republic of Armenia is ready to accept compatriots, their family members, as well as other refugees from Ukraine.

The Armenian Embassy in Kyiv, the Armenian Consulate General in Odessa, as well as the Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don, Russia continue to work normally.

Below are the contact numbers:

Embassy in Kyiv
+380442349005
+380671090506
+380689602524
+380685000782

Consulate General in Odessa
+380487039176
+380487039178

Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don
+79614084423

