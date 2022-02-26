Armenian Ambassador attends opening of Athens International Jewelry Exhibition

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan and Mrs. Ilze Paegle-Mkrtchyan attended the opening ceremony of the Athens International Jewelry Exhibition.



They talked to representatives of several Greek-Armenian jewelry companies participating in the exhibition (Orofasma, ID-International Diamond, Kevork, Punica Jewels, Karest Jewelry) and got acquainted with their impressive works. The latter presented the peculiarities of their work to the Ambassador and his wife.



The Athens Jewelry Exhibition opened on February 25 and will run through February 28 at the Metropolitan Expo.