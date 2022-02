Armenia denies reports on involvement of its Armed Forces in Ukraine

Armenia has denied reports on involvement of Armenian servicemen in Ukraine.

“Information spread on social media networks on the alleged involvement of Armenian Armed forces serviceman in Ukraine is a complete disinformation.,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in a Twitter post.

The comments come after reports on social media claimed the Ukrainian security forces had detained an Armenian serviceman in Kharkov.