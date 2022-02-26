SportTop

Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 26, 2022, 23:13
1 minute read

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has handed “stewardship” of the football club to the trustees of its charitable foundation.

In a statement he said:

During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values.

That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 26, 2022, 23:13
1 minute read
Show More
Check Also
Close
Back to top button