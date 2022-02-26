Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has handed “stewardship” of the football club to the trustees of its charitable foundation.

In a statement he said:

During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values.

That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.