Zelensky accuses European leaders of inaction, calls on Putin to negotiate

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accuses European leaders of taking insufficient action to slow the Russian advance.

“The columns of tanks and the air strikes are very similar to what Europe saw a long time ago, during WW2 – something about which it said ‘never again’,” he said in an address.

“But here it is, again. Now, in 2022. 75 years after WW2 ended.”

Zelensky added it isn’t too late to stop Russian “aggression” if European leaders act swiftly, and called on citizens across the EU to protest and force their governments into more decisive action.

“I am sure you see this – all of you, the whole of Europe. But we don’t quite see what you are going to do about this, how you are going to defend yourself when you are so slow to help Ukraine,” he said.

Zelensky issued a direct appeal to Vladimir Putin in Russian, calling on him to enter negotiations with his government.

“I would like to address the president of the Russian Federation once again,” Zelensky said.

“Fighting is ongoing across all of Ukraine’s territory. Let’s sit down at the negotiating table to stop the killing of people.”