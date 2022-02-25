UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to Paris

The 2022 Champions League final will be played in Paris after Russia was stripped of the match following the military operation in Ukraine.

European football’s governing body made the announcement after an extraordinary meeting of its executive committee on Friday. The game was scheduled to take place at the Gazprom Arena in Russia’s second-largest city on 28 May but will now be held at the Stade de France.

Uefa has also said that Ukraine’s and Russia’s national and club teams would play home games at neutral venues “until further notice.” Ukraine’s FA had pressed Uefa and Fifa to remove Russia and its club sides from all international competition.

Spartak Moscow remain in the Europa League, with the draw due at noon BT on Friday, and Russia are scheduled to play in the World Cup play-offs next month. Russia’s women’s team have qualified for July’s European Championship in England and have World Cup qualifiers in April. Ukraine are due to play Scotland in a World Cup play-off on 24 March.