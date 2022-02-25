Senator Kristina Keneally awarded the Armenian-Australian Community Friend of the Year Award

The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) presented Deputy Leader of the Senate and Shadow Minister for Home Affairs, Immigration and Citizenship, Senator the Hon. Kristina Keneally with the 2021 Armenian-Australian Community’s Friend of the Year Award, at the ANC-AU Annual Gala in Sydney on Saturday 19th February 2022.

One of the most recognizable politicians in Australia, Keneally has been a member of the Australia-Armenia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Union since beginning her time in the Federal Australian Senate.

As a New South Wales State MP and Premier, Keneally was familiarized with the issue of the Armenian Genocide raised by Armenian-Australians in her state. As she graduated to the Federal ranks, she became one of the most outspoken on the importance of national Australian recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Most recently, Senator Keneally has reiterated her support for the rights to self-determination of the Armenian Republic of Artsakh, joining the Australian Friends of Artsakh network, meeting with visiting delegations from Stepanakert and speaking against the aggression being faced by the country on several occasions.

In her acceptance speech, Senator Keneally expressed her sincere gratitude and thanks to the Armenian-Australian community.

“I am incredibly honored, delighted and humbled by this acknowledgement of the longstanding, deep friendship that I have had with the Armenian community in NSW and indeed in Australia,” said Keneally.