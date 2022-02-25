Russia ready to send delegation to negotiate with Ukraine in Minsk – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, TASS reports.

“In response to the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk at the level of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidential administration for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation,” he said.

But he said this would have to be about Ukraine declaring a “neutral status.”

According to Peskov, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has assured Putin that Minsk would be ready to create all the necessary conditions for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President earlier issued a direct appeal to Vladimir Putin, calling on him to enter negotiations with his government.

“Fighting is ongoing across all of Ukraine’s territory. Let’s sit down at the negotiating table to stop the killing of people,” he said.