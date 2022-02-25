Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss bilateral, multilateral cooperation

Within the framework of the working visit to the Russian Federation, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan met with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoigu.



Views were exchanged on international and regional security issues. A number of issues related to the Armenian-Russian bilateral and multilateral military cooperation were discussed.



The parties praised the dynamics of the Armenian-Russian allied cooperation, the political dialogue, the role and efforts of the Russian Federation aimed at stabilizing the military-political situation in the region, as well as the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.



Reference was made to the modernization of the Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms.



Suren Papikyan invited Sergey Shoigu to pay an official visit to Armenia.



On the same day, the Armenian Defense Minister laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.