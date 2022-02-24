Russia says targeting military infrastructure, not cities in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces do not carry out any missile, air or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense told RIA Novosti.

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced the start of “a special military operation” in the Donbas. The President said Russia does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories , but will strive for its demilitarization.

“High-precision weapons are incapacitating military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the ministry said.

Nothing threatens the civilian population, assured the Ministry of Defense.