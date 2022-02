The Government of Hellenic Republic has donated 35 thousand doses of Moderna vaccine to Armenia, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.



“We express our gratitude to Greece along with confidence that pandemic crisis in the world can be overcome only through partnership and mutual support of friendly countries,” the Ministry said.

