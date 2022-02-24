FlyOne Armenia to start regular flights between Yerevan and Moscow

With the permission of the Aviation Authorities of Armenia and the Russian Federation, Flyone Armenia Airlines will launch regular direct flights on Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan route from March 1, 2022.

The first flight to Vnukovo International Airport is to be operated on March 1st. Flights will be operated twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

The flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport. Tickets and additional services can be purchased from the airline’s website or through the mobile application, available in the Google App or App Store, also all partner agencies.