Armenian military urges Azerbaijan to stop disseminating misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a fresh misinformation about the border situation, claiming that in the evening of February 23, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the south-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.



The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia once again calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from spreading obviously false information on the border situation.



The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.