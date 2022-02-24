The ultimate goal is to achieve full normalization: Armenia, Turkey representatives meet in Vienna

Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey – the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kilic – held a meeting today in Vienna today, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informs.



The Special Representatives confirmed that the ultimate goal of the negotiations is to achieve full normalization between Armenia and Turkey, as agreed during their first meeting in Moscow.

They exchanged views on possible concrete steps that can be mutually undertaken to that end and reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.