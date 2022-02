An Aircompany Armenia aircraft en route to Moscow made an unplanned landing in the airport of the city of Samara after an order from the Russian air traffic controllers.

Aircompany Armenia flights on Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan are almost an hour behind the planned schedule.

Due to the hostilities, Russia’s airspace is partially closed, which has led to an increase in flight duration, the company says.

After receiving the relevant permission, flight 930 will continue to Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.