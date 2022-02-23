Ukraine will declare state of emergency – top security official

A state of emergency will be declared in Ukraine, the country’s national security council has decided.

Following a meeting of the council, top security official Oleksiy Danilov said the state of emergency would be imposed in all regions “except Donetsk and Lugansk.”

He said it would last 30 days initially, but can be extended by a presidential decree.

The curbs on people’s movement, mass gatherings and media require the approval of Ukraine’s parliament.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the self-proclaimed Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.