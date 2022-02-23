Recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk not on Armenia’s agenda

Recognition of Donets and Lugansk is not on Armenia’s agenda, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in comments to Armenpress.

Commentng on Armenia’s stance on developments in Russian-Ukrainian relations, the Spokesperson said “we, of course, want the existing problems between the two friendly states to be resolved through diplomatic dialogue, negotiations, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter.”

“And we hope that the necessary steps will be taken to reduce the tension and resolve the situation peacefully,” Hunanyan added.