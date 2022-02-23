SocietyTop

His Holiness Aram I tests positive for Covid

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 23, 2022, 21:49
His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has tested positive for Covid-19 with cold-like symptoms.

Following the recommendation of doctors, His Holiness has canceled his engagements for the coming days.

