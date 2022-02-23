Home | All news | Society | His Holiness Aram I tests positive for Covid SocietyTop His Holiness Aram I tests positive for Covid Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 23, 2022, 21:49 Less than a minute His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has tested positive for Covid-19 with cold-like symptoms. Following the recommendation of doctors, His Holiness has canceled his engagements for the coming days. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 23, 2022, 21:49 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print