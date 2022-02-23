PoliticsTop

Border situation relatively stable: Armenia refutes fresh misinformation by Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 23, 2022, 10:35
Less than a minute

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied a fresh misinformation by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claiming that on February 23 units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry said.

