Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire in Artsakh, no casualties reported

Artsakh’s Defense Army has refuted the reports of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, claiming that the Armenian forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions in the south-eastern direction of the Artsakh Republic on February 23 at around 10:05.



Artsakh’s Defense Ministry says the ceasefire on that section was actually violated by the the Azerbaijani side. No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.



Relevant information on the ceasefire violation has been provided to the Russian peacekeeping command.



The Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic confirms its commitment to the ceasefire regime and informs that the ceasefire regime has not been violated by the Defense Army in the mentioned or in any other direction.