Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM to participate in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting in Nur-Sultan PoliticsTop Armenian PM to participate in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting in Nur-Sultan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 23, 2022, 17:46 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan February 24-25. In capital Nur-Sultan, the Prime Minister will participate in the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 23, 2022, 17:46 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print