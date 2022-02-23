PoliticsTop

Armenian PM to participate in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting in Nur-Sultan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan February 24-25.

In capital Nur-Sultan, the Prime Minister will participate in the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

