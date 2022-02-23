Armenian FM, BSEC Secretary General discuss perspectives of regional cooperation

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received Lazar Comanescu, Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC).

The interlocutors noted that this year will mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of BSEC and attached importance to the further development of the organization.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed the importance of expanding sectoral cooperation with BSEC, emphasizing that it will contribute to the implementation of the Armenian government’s programs aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth in the country through inclusive economic cooperation in the region.

Secretary-General Comanescu praised Armenia’s active work and contribution to BSEC development.

The parties stressed the importance of coordinated regional actions within the organization aimed at creating a favorable environment for mutually beneficial economic cooperation, innovative and sustainable development and promotion of high competitiveness.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the effective implementation of the main goals of the BSEC, which are based on depoliticized, inclusive regional economic cooperation and trade facilitation, the inadmissibility of the policy of blockade and closed borders, are important for regional stability and peace.