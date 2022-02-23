Armenia will review mask rules as Covid cases tend to decrease

Armenia will review the mask rules as the number of Covid cases tends to decrease, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said at the government sitting. The decision could be made within a week if the trend maintains.

The Ministry will only recommend citizens to wear masks indoors, wearing of masks will be mandatory only at medical institutions.

Presenting the Covid-related situation in Armenia, Minister Avanesyan said that the Delta variant has been completely expelled from Armenia under the influence of Omicron.

At the same time, she added that unvaccinated persons still develop serious symptoms and emphasized the need to intensify the vaccination process.

Acording to the latest update, 1 080 715 citizens or 47.9% of the adult population have received the first shot, while 905,624 citizens or 40%, are fully vaccinated.

If the rate of decline continues, the decision to review the mandatory requirement for the mask will be made in a week, said RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.