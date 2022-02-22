UEFA likely to move Champions League final from St Petersburg in Russia

UEFA is almost certain to switch this season’s Champions League final away from St Petersburg amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the BBC reports.

UEFA said it was “closely monitoring the situation” and “any decision would be made in due course if necessary.”

European football’s governing body is assessing the situation before making a decision but it is set to be looking for a new venue at short notice for the third year running.

The past two Champions League finals were played in Portugal because of Covid-19 related issues.