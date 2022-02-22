Nagorno Karabakh conflict not fully solved, but there is progress: Putin meets Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Nagorno karabakh conflict has not been fully solved, but there is progress.

“I think that despite the problems that still arise, we can still be satisfied with the level have reached,” the Russian president said as he welcomed Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to the Kremlin.

“There are certain agreements not only in terms of ensuring the security of all the people who live there, but also in terms of developing trade and economic ties and unblocking transport communications,” Putin said.

“I know that there are still disputes, there are things to work on. But we, for our part, will do everything to ensure that this process proceeds peacefully, develops peacefully, and that we achieve, of course, the satisfaction of all the parties involved in this process,” he said.

Putin stressed that not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also the Russian federation and other neighboring countries are interested in the solution of the exiting issues, including the opening of transport communications.