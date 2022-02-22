Biden responds with sanctions as Putin recognizes Donetsk and Lugansk

US President Joe Biden has signed an Executive Order to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s action to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR) as “independent states.

The White House says “President Putin’s action contradicts Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, refutes Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The executive order prohibits New investment in Lugansk and Donetsk by a United States person, any imports from or exports to the mentioned areas.

The E.O. also provides authority to impose sanctions on persons determined.

Late on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees on recognition of the sovereignty of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donets and Lugansk.