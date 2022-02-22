Armenia has returned all POWs and expects the same from Azerbaijan, MP tells Euronest PA

The first agenda item Armenia has is the de-blocking of communications in the South Caucasus, head of Armenia’s delegation to EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly Maria Karapetyan said at the Assembly’s sitting in Yerevan.

“This is not only an economic issue, but also a security issue. We believe that the inter-dependence will create an incentive for the non-resumption of violence in the region,” she said.

The second agenda item is the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, she said.

“We believe that the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan should be removed in a mirror image from the border and the process of demarcation and delimitation should commence immediately.”

Third, she emphasized, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not resolved. “When we insist that the Nagorno Karabakh is not resolved, we do not intend to solicit international support to perpetuate this conflict. We want to solicit international support to resolve this conflict, to reach a state of sustainable, permanent peace in the South Caucasus,” she said.

The MP added that there are humanitarian issues that are still to be resolved. “There are prisoners of war in Baku, and we want them to come home. Armenia has returned all prisoners of war immediately following the 44-day war in 2020, and we have also handed over all landmine maps. Therefore, we hope our citizens will come home as soon as possible,” Karapetyan stated.

Another humanitarian issue is the cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh. “We believe that humanitarian organizations should have undeniable, easy access to the region to be able to monitor the cultural heritage everywhere.”

Speaking about the Armenia-Turkey normalization process, she said while it is separate from the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, there are still interconnections here. “We are in favor of this process and we want to see results, i.e. opening of the border between Armenia and Turkey and establishment of diplomatic relations.”