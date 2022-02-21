Sitting of Euronest PA Bureau held in Yerevan

The sitting of the Bureau of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly was held in Yerevan on February 21. The heads of delegation of the parliaments of Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine, as well as the political groups of the European Parliament from the Eastern Partnership countries took part in the meeting.

During the sitting, the deputies of the Eastern Partnership countries presented information on the current political processes in their countries. Issues related to the security and political situation in the European Union and the Eastern Partnership region were also discussed.

On February 22, the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex will host the sitting of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s Committees on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy, Energy Security, Economic Integration, Legal Approximation and EU Policy, Social Affairs, Education, Culture and Civil Society.