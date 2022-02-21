Amb. Makunts visits Center for Armenology at Stanford University

At the invitation of Stanford University, Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts visited the newly established Center for Armenology, which operates within the framework of the University’s Center for Studies in Russia, Eastern Europe and Eurasia.

The prospects of possible cooperation with Yerevan State University and other institutions were discussed during the meeting with the management of the center.



During an extended meeting with Stanford University faculty and students, Ambassador Makunts delivered a speech, outlined Armenia’s consistent policy aimed at strengthening democracy, human rights and the rule of law. She referred to the importance of uniting the efforts of the citizens of Armenia and the Diaspora around the security, sovereignty and statehood of the Republic of Armenia.

During the question-and-answer session, Ambassador Makunts referred to the complicated processes currently underway in the region.