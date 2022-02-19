Ukraine’s Zelensky proposes meeting with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet to seek resolution to the crisis, the Associated Press reports.

“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelensky said at the Munich Security Conference, where he also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Zelensky said Russia could pick the location for the talks.

“Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement.”

There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.