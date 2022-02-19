Foreign Minister of Artsakh lectures at Yerevan State University

On February 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan delivered a lecture for the students of the History and Caucasus Studies Chairs of the Faculty of History of the Yerevan State University.

Minister Babayan touched upon a wide range of issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, regional developments, the foreign policy and state-building process of Artsakh, inter-Armenian ties and various other issues.

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh considered it imperative to self-organize after the war and to face the current and future challenges, stressing the role of the scientific potential for achieving progress in the strategic spheres of the state and ensuring the viability of the statehood.

David Babayan noted the importance of intensification of scientific cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, stressing the need for the development of Artsakh Studies in the leading universities of Armenia.

The Foreign Minister answered the students’ questions, giving relevant clarifications.

Minister Babayan expressed gratitude to Dean of the Faculty of History Edik Minasyan and Head of the Chair of Caucasus Studies Eduard Zohrabyan for organizing the event, highly appreciating their scientific, patriotic mission, as well as efforts for the development of Artsakh and significant contribution to the education of the younger generation.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan, as well as other officials also participated in the meeting.