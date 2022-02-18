Wizz air to start flights from Yerevan to Larnaca and Rome

Wizz Air will start operating flights on the routes Larnaca- Yerevan- Larnaca and Rome- Yerevan-Rome

From June 22, 2022 Wizz Air will start operating flights on the Larnaca- Yerevan- Larnaca route. Flights will be operated twice a week every Wednesday and Sunday.

Flights on the route Rome- Yerevan- Rome will be operated from 5 September 2022. The frequency of flights will be twice a week, every Monday and Friday.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details it’s necessary to visit the webpage of the airline or contact the local travel agency.