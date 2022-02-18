Marseille preparing to celebrate 30th anniversary of twin-city relationship with Yerevan

The French city of Marseille is preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of twin-city relationship with Yerevan. High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan discussed the issue with Deputy Mayor of Marseille Michèle Rubirola on Friday.

“Marseille has been the gateway to France for French Armenians,” High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan said, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome. Sinanyan then shared an update on the situation in Artsakh, noting that Armenia strives for peace in the region.

“Getting the Geocide recognized should be tied to the recognition of Artsakh’s independence. If the Armenian Genocide were not denied, we would not have witnessed the last Artsakh war,” he said.

During the war, Deputy Mayor of Marseille Michèle Rubirola was rallying around Artsakh, calling on the city Council to recognize Artsakh’s independence. Now, Marseille is preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of twin-city relationship with Yerevan.

“We are waiting for proposals from the Armenian side to properly and actively celebrate this event,” she stressed. The sides agreed to discuss proposals with the Yerevan Municipality and move forward together.