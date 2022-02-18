Baroness Cox raises “deep concern” about fate of Armenian churches in Azerbaijani-controlled territories

Member of the House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox has shared her “deep concern” about the threat to Armenian churches from Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In an open letter, Baroness Cox points to the intention of Azerbaijan to remove symbols of Armenian Christian heritage.

This includes, she writes, “161 churches, including the historic monastery at Dadivank, Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, the ancient city of Tigranakert, Azokh Paleolithic Cave and the Nor Karmiravan tombs.”

In February 2022 Azerbaijan set up a new working group to “remove fictitious traces written by Armenians on Albanian religious temples”.

“The destruction of cultural and religious heritage is a war crime under international law,” Baroness Cox said.

She reminded that in December 2021, the International Court of Justice said Azerbaijan should ‘take all necessary measures to prevent and punish acts of vandalism and desecration affecting Armenian cultural heritage, including but not limited to churches and other places of worship, monuments, landmarks, cemeteries and artefacts.’ Yet in February 2022, Azerbaijan set up a new working group to ‘remove fictitious traces written by Armenians on Albanian religious temples.’