Armenian Ambassador discusses regional security issues with Dutch MP Don Seder

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan had a meeting with Don Seder, Member of the Dutch Parliament, Foreign Policy Spokesperson of the Christian Union Party.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to regional stability and security, in particular, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, touched upon a number of topics related to the Armenian-Dutch bilateral agenda and to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The Ambassador highly appreciated the solidarity and support shown to the Armenian people by the Christian Union Party.