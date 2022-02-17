Rep. Josh Gottheimer calls for expansion of US aid to Artsakh deportees

Member of the House of representatives Rep Josh Gottheimer calls for expansion of US aid to Artsakh deportees.

This week the Congressman met with Armenians displaced as a result of the 44-day War.

“After hearing their stories and meeting their children, it’s clear that we must do more to acknowledge the atrocities that happened and to hold Azerbaijan accountable,” Rep. Gottheimer said in a Twitter post.

“As a Jewish American, the targeting of ethnic minorities is deeply personal for me. The US must do more to stand with Armenians, including expanding aid to Artsakh deportees and cutting aid to Azerbaijan,” he added.