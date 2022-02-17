Israel’s Tourism Minister visits Armenian St. Gregory the Illuminator Church

On February 17, 2022, His Excellency Mr. Yoel Razvozov, Israel’s Minister of Tourism, visited the Holy Sepulchre Church during which he also visited the Armenian St. Gregory the Illuminator Church.

The Minister was introduced to the history of the Armenian Church, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the conversion of the Armenian nation.

At the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Mr. Razvozov was welcomed by His Eminence Abp. Sevan Gharibian, Grant Sacristan, Rev. Fr. Samuel Aghoyan, Armenian Superior of the Church, and Rev. Fr. Koryoun Baghdasaryan, the Chancellor.