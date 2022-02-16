Kylian Mbappe: PSG striker says he has not made a decision on his future

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe says he has not made a decision on his future after scoring a superb late winner against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Parc des Princes, the BBC reports.

The France international ran between two defenders in the 94th before slotting home to secure a 1-0 win.

Mbappe is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with Real.

“I play for one of the best teams in the world,” he told Movistar TV.

“I’m going to give it my all for the remainder of the season. I haven’t decided on my future.”

Tuesday night’s game was widely billed as an audition for Mbappe but regardless of whether that was true or not he certainly made an impression.

The 23-year-old had PSG’s only shot on goal in the first half and won a penalty in the 62nd minute when he was brought down inside the box, only for Lionel Messi to see his spot-kick saved.

French football journalist Julien Laurens believes Mbappe will leave it until the summer before making any definitive decisions on his future.