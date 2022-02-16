CSTO interested in the strengthening of UN role in the world – Zas

The CSTO is interested in strengthening the role of the UN in the world and considers it a main international partner, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at the Security Council Open Debate on Cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“We regard the UN as our main international partner and are interested in strengthening the role of the organization,” the CSTO Secretary General said.

“This approach is enshrined in the statement of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states on reaffirming their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and strengthening cooperation to ensure their strict observance,” Zas added.

He said the CSTO considers participating in the ongoing UN operations.

“We are considering the possibility of participation of CSTO peacekeepers in the ongoing United Nations peacekeeping operations,” he said.

“At the same time, we are ready to provide consolidated peacekeeping units, including the military police, medical, engineering and sapper [units], which would be staffed by members of our organization,” the CSTO Secretary General added.